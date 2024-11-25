People in Ynysddu, Newport, came out to help a vulnerable woman whose property was at risk of flooding in the heavy rain from Storm Bert over the weekend.

Members of the local community showed up to support people who live ‘over the bridge’ in Station Avenue, John Street and Bridge Street from flood waters as the River Sirhowy had burst its bank on Sunday.

The streets in Ynysddu are 'notorious' for flooding according to Cllr Reed (Image: Cllr Janine Reed)

According to Ynysddu ward councillor Janine Reed, these streets are notorious for flooding, but with residents help they averted disaster by pushing flood water down a drain.

It took them three hours of continually forcing water down a drain to stop flood water entering peoples houses.

Cllr Reed told the Argus: "It was amazing to watch. These people really are unsung heroes.



"Cllr Jones and I were so proud of these residents and these photos really show what community spirt looks like."

The people of Ynysddu defined 'community spirit' on Sunday (Image: Cllr Janine Reed) One of the locals who stepped in to help out, Sadie Williams, who lives on John Street, said she stopped to help after having experienced a similar situation a few years ago with her hotel.

She said: "I know what it can be like having your home or business flooded like that, and I wanted to do what we could to help as we don't want anyone else to ever have to go through something like that if we can help.

"Two of the men that helped out were first on scene at about 10am, clearing water down the drain, and they stayed there for almost three or four hours.

"I hate to think what could have happened if the community hadn't come together like that. It could have been a completely different situation and could have got into that house."

Locals have praised the community for coming together to help support those who needed it during this awful situation (Image: Cllr Janine Reed)

Theresa Jones, who lives on the corner of Station Avenue with St John Street, says the flooding was a "nightmare" as her property was at risk.

She explained: "We live on this corner which means a slightly lower road than others, so we get all this excess water from the nearby river when it rains.

"I'm always so worried when it rains that we'll get flooded, as we have in previous years, especially as I'm disabled and don't get out much so am potentially more vulnerable."

Despite the awful situation, Ms Jones was full of praise for the community who stepped in to help.

She said: "The community was just brilliant in helping us and working to get rid of the water. They were out there for nearly four hours, scraping away. I can't thank them enough."