The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate the health and care providers across South Wales, and the finalists have been revealed.

Here are the finalists in the Best Place to Work category.

Arian Care

Arian Care believes that happy, well supported and valued staff provide the best possible standard of care and support to individuals so therefore invests heavily in its staff team. Among things it does are: above average rates of pay and mileage; supportive office team, open door policy, regular meetings and social opportunities provided; snacks, drinks always available for staff ( and their children) when they visit the office; box of toys and activities for children that visit the office with their parent - this is to support Arian Care's vision of being a family focused employer; period, menopause and andropause positive employer that supply's sanitary products to all staff available from the office.



St David's Hospice Care

St David's Hospice Care employs just over 200 staff and every single person is important and contributes to the over all success of the hospice.

It is a fair and equal employer which supports staff in many ways. A menopause support group has been established, a number of mental health first-aiders have been trained to support staff and an annual well-being survey is undertaken to 'check in' with staff to see how they are feeling about work, life and everything. Their comments and thoughts are requested to see where things can be improved and what needs to be done differently.



The CEO sends out a monthly briefing to all staff to ensure everyone is aware of what is going on and any news across the hospice.



Integration of the Health Board (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Monmouthshire Borough) and Local Authority (Monmouthshire County Council)

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board in Monmouthshire and Monmouthshire County Council believe the working environment is the best place to work due to the integration and innovative ideas continually produced.

Both organisations endeavour to treat all employees with respect and equality through all levels of staffing and look at how to improve and if wanted progress careers. Both organisations encourage employees to take pride in their work, often with successes being shared on the intranet, via email, Good News items on agendas, and included in newsletters.