Due to an excess of rain caused by Storm Bert residents in the Cwmtillery area of town were shocked when a landside happened yesterday evening (Sunday November 24th).

The slip has affected many homes in the area the worst of the debris being situated on Upper Gwastod Terrace, Woodland Terrace and Lower Gwasted Street.

Sludge on the streets of Abertillery after a landslide (Image: NQ) Residents were evacuated from the scene of the incident and were advised to stay in Abertillery Sports Centre or with family and friends far away from the slip site.

Many residents are still concerned about their properties and fear that something like this may happen again in the future.

This is because the streets where the homes are situated are near an old coal tip site.

Many members of the local authority and highway maintenance were present at the scene of the slip today helping to clear away some of the sludge.

Workers clearing the sludge on the streets in Abertillery (Image: NQ) Workers were asked when the debris would be shifted but they were unable to provide a concrete statement regarding this.

Currently, the residents that were staying at the sports centre have been provided with accommodation at the Premier Inn in Ebbw Vale.

Over the last three days Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has issued more than 100 flood warnings and alerts across the country, with bridges shut and roads closed.

The debris left over from a landslide in Abertillery (Image: NQ) Rising waters have been reported in towns across the country, including Pontypridd, Ebbw Vale and Aberdare.

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and South Wales Police have declared a major incident for the borough.

This came as it was estimated around 200 and 300 properties were affected by flooding.

A body has also been found in the search for 75-year-old Brian Perry after he went missing in the River Conwy on Saturday, North Wales Police said.

We will continue to bring you updates regarding Storm Bert.