The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate the health and care providers across South Wales, and the finalists have been revealed.

Here are the finalists for the Care Home of the Year Award:

Ty Ceirios Nursing Home

One nomination said: "This home has gone through a transition over the last year or so, following a change in owners, management and staff. My mum has been in the home for the last two years and while it has always been a good home, seeing the changes now, its a great home. There has been a lot of backlashes from leaving staff members and in the South Wales Argus itself after a concerning CIW report but seeing the changes and improvements made, as well as the hard work the staff are putting in to improve the home for the residents who live there has been brilliant."

Leadon Court Care Home

One nomination said: "This care home provides outstanding care for patients with a wide variety of abilities and health issues. Their activities team go above and beyond to provide so many different activities and events for their residents which are also open to the community around them. It is in my opinion the best care home who meet all of their residents needs on a daily basis."

Another said: "Leadon court care home is providing outstanding care to its residents, ensuring their physical, emotional and social needs are met. The staff are well trained, compassionate, dedicated to creating a supportive and nurturing environment. The care home implements innovative programmes and activities that enhance the resident’s quality of life."

Ty Nant Care Home

The team supports adults with complex and challenging learning difficulties and autism. Of all the outstanding care they provide, what is the most notable is how they allow the person inside to shine through. They work with the person and their personality to overcome challenges in communication and find positive outcomes. This is not easy as many residents are unable to use verbal communication.

To ensure the adult leads as independent life as possible the team promotes choice in all aspects of life using preferred methods such as PECS or TEACCH and they produce specific communication passports to ensure consistency for the adult and the team.