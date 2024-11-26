NHSOB's clubhouse has been destroyed, along with their expensive equipment, such as their tackle pads, flood lights and all of the furniture.

"We are just devastated," said Rhian Short, 22, Head Coach of the women's team.

(Image: Newsquest) "I can not put into words how it feels for this to be happening to us again. We are still recovering financially from Storm Dennis in 2020.

"This club is such a huge part of everyone's lives - in the Caerleon community and beyond.

"We are the biggest community club in Wales, with a youth section ranging from under 4's to under 16's, a large men's section and growing women's team.

"The biggest worry for us is how it will affect our mini and junior teams, as the hour they spend training could be the one hour per week they get away from any difficulties they face at home, or at school for example.

"It is massive for everyone's mental health, too, at all age groups."

(Left) Rhian Short, Head Coach of NHSOB ladies team, with father, (Neil Short), Chairman. (Image: Newsquest)Founded in 1923, NHSOB has nurtured hundreds of young players that have gone on to play semi-professional, professional and international rugby.

They have a successful men's first team, who had recently paid almost £1,000 for upgraded changing rooms, which are now laced in mud and sewage debris from the flood.

(Image: Newsquest) "It is devastating that we will not be playing here again this side of Christmas, as we have a long way to go in terms of getting everything back up and running again," said Rhian.

"Most things will have to go, including all the furniture. Our new floodlights are damaged as well as all of our training equipment. All of these things are not cheap to replace."

The club was unable to get insured after the last spate of flooding in 2020, meaning they will have to front the cost of any repairs themselves.

A spokesperson for the club said they are "desperate" for financial aid, and for donations of equipment including: dehumidifiers, mops, buckets, sponges, brushes, bin bags, a jet wash and gazebos.

To support them during this time, and get them back up and running again, you can donate to their GoFundMe via this link, https://www.gofundme.com/f/nhsob-club-road-to-recovery.