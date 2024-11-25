The picture of Carol Ansbro, 70, Marion Bamforth, 69, Susan Morris, 69, and Mary Helliwell, 69, shared by the Telegraph & Argus has reached 4.3 million people and has touched the hearts of people across the world, prompting them to reflect on the importance of long-lasting, special friendships.

The pals, from Halifax, all went on holiday together to Torquay, Devon, in 1972.

And they loved their week-long stay in the seaside resort so much they vowed to repeat it when they started celebrating their 70th birthdays.

They returned to the town to recreate their cherished holiday snap - and even wore identical or similar outfits to the original.

It was described as an "emotional moment" for the friends.

'Simply beautiful, what a friendship'





Scores of comments have been left underneath the Facebook post.

Helen Mighell said: "It's so hard for youngsters to see anything other than 'little old ladies' and never imagine that they were absolute babes, in mini skirts! We all stay the same in our heads - it's the exterior that ages, not our minds!"

Edward Barnes wrote: "How lovely, not many people still in touch after so long, keep it up girls, or rather carry on doing the same thing. Great stuff."

The pals recreated the Torquay picture (Image: SWNS)

"Simply beautiful, what a friendship," said Jenny Miller Pollock wrote.

Sarah Walworth wrote: "Stunning then and now. You go girls."

And Cathy Malone said: "Fabulous photo, should make it viral for all those girlies who think their grandmothers never lived a little."

Evida Suntoyo said: "Beautiful, truly beautiful."

Cef Malig added: "Oh my heart melts. They're so lucky to still have each other and to reach that age!"

The photograph inspired many other people to do the same.

Angie Darst Williams wrote: "How wonderful!! I want to do this with my friends from high school."