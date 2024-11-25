Phil Bessant Accountants, which is based in Clytha Park Road, adopted St David’s Hospice Care as its nominated charity a number of years ago and since then has completed a range of events to reach its fundraising milestone.

The company initially set a target of raising £5,000 but after five years had raised £50,000.

It then decided to go for £100,000.

Over the years, the team has staged quiz nights, race nights, golf days and sports dinners.

Managing director Phil Bessant even raised £10,000 after being put in the cells under Newport Market.

Mr Bessant said: “Everyone in the office has been involved in the effort to raise money. I am delighted at the sum of money we have managed to collect and would like to thank all the people who have supported our effort over the years."

Emma Saysell, chief executive of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “Phil Bessant and his marvellous staff have worked tirelessly over the years in their efforts to raise vital funds in so many ways."

Before they plan events for 2025 and beyond the team at Phil Bessant Accountants is planning a party to celebrate achieving its target.

The event will be held at the Fugitives Club in High Cross, Rogerstone.