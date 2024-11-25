Apprentice spray painter Teagan Whiteman, who has worked for the car repairer Fix Auto Newport since leaving school at 16, came third after two intensive days of competition.

The 19-year-old faced six back-to-back challenges designed to test all facets of a technician’s role and came home with the bronze medal.

She could now be selected for the WorldSkills Team GB ‘Long Squad’ which will compete in the 2025 EuroSkills finals that will be held in Herning, Denmark, next September and then onto the biggest stage of all at the WorldSkills grand final in China, in September 2026.

Teagan said: “It was an intense two days and I really did give it my best and I was pleased with my over all performance, but I really didn’t think for a moment I’d medal.

“When my name was called out, I just couldn’t believe it. I am delighted with the result but I now just have to wait to see if I’ve done enough to be selected for the Long Squad. I can’t thank those who have helped me along the way enough.”

Richard Hutchins, IMI competitions manager, said: “Teagan is an incredibly talented technician which is reflected in her score and her overall position.

"While it is too early to call on whether she’s made the Team GB squad, she has worked her way into one of the three prime positions to compete in Denmark next year and in China in 2026 and that is a major credit to her.”

Ian Pugh, managing director for Fix Auto UK, said: “Teagan is a credit to all within the group. This is an ambitious and clearly hugely talented young lady who literally walked straight out of school and into our Newport centre two years ago and simply asked for a job.

“Since that day she has excelled. Credit must be given to John Bowler, who manages the site, and our head painter Alex Braddon who has mentored Teagan from day one."