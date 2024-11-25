IN THE AFTERMATH of devastating flooding from Storm Bert over the weekend communities have come together to help each other.
Towns across the country have been continuing to feel the effects of the flooding with roads still closed and businesses uncertain of when they will be able to re-open.
There have been lots of travel disruptions with some train lines cancelled or limited and as a result multiple schools were closed.
This map shows a decrease in the number of flood warnings in comparison to this weekend when over 50 red flood warnings were issued including two dangers to life.
However, there are still six red flood warnings and eighteen amber flood alerts across the whole of Wales.
The following flood warnings remain in place as of 3pm (November 25):
Red flood warnings:
-
River Wye at Monmouth, undefended areas
-
River Wye at Monmouth, defended areas
-
River Monnow at Watery Lane, Over Monnow
-
River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston
-
River Monnow at Skenfrith
Amber flood alerts:
-
Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire
-
River Usk in Monmouthshire and Newport
In the former mining community, many residents had to evacuate overnight due to a landslip in Cwmtillery, Abertillery.
Commercial Road in Risca has remained closed since this morning due to flooding on the B3591 Tredegar Street both ways from Park Road to Station Road.
The businesses and charities in Risca came together as a community to clean up and assess the damage.
In the morning, Tredegar Park remained flooded including the Splash ‘Port which was open over the summer.
After the Cross Keys RFC experienced devastating flooding at their club yesterday morning, a fundraiser was set up.
The fundraiser is already 44% of the way towards its £5,000 goal having raised £2,175 within 24 hours.
You can read more about the story here and you can donate to the fundraiser via this link.
Yesterday, an ominous picture shared by Mark Powis showed the gravestones at St Woolos Cemetery in Newport flooded with water.
Newport City Council has now confirmed St. Woolos Cemetery has reopened in a post on social media.
“St.Woolos Cemetery has now reopened. One road within the cemetery remains closed due to flooding and will continue to be monitored,” said Newport City Council.
In the aftermath, photographs show the extent to which Llanyrafon Mill in Cwmbran was also a victim of Storm Bert after the Afon Lwyd burst its banks.
Mid-morning, The Boat House Café in Cwmbran was still cleaning up in the aftermath.
Martyn Brain said: "It could have been much worse.
"We walked through waist-deep water yesterday but because the café's shutters were down, there was only about an inch of water inside.
"We are hoping to reopen on Wednesday."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here