Benefact Group’s 'Movement for Good Awards' is keen to hear from Gwent residents as it launches it annual 12 Days of Giving Christmas campaign, which will see it hand out £120,000 to charities.

For 12 days in the lead up to Christmas the specialist financial services group is giving £1,000 to ten charities each day - with 120 charities in total benefitting from a festive financial boost.

Draws will take place every weekday between December 5 and 20.

Winners are drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

Last year more than 27,800 people from Wales nominated good causes to receive an award, resulting in eight Welsh charities landing donations.

To nominate your chosen charity and for more details go to www.movementforgood.com