The fast food giant launched its brand new festive menu last week (Wednesday, November 20).

The new McDonald's menu featured two new products - Cheesy McCrispy and Terry’s Chocolate Orange Pie.

While is also saw the return of much-loved classics like the Big Tasty, Cheese Melt Dippers, Terry’s Chocolate Orange McFlurry and Galaxy Caramel Hot Chocolate, just to name a few.

Grimace Shake is come back to McDonald's

Now McDonald's has revealed, following its viral success over summer, that the Grimace Shake is making a return to UK stores this festive season.

Inspired by Grimace’s signature purple shade, the shake combines a blueberry flavoured syrup blended with a creamy milkshake base.

Fans went crazy for the McDonald's shake over the summer, sharing videos and comments all over social media.

One person said: "Tried it yesterday. Loved it. Please keep it on the menu."

Another added: "It needs to stay absolutely delicious."

While a third person commented: "It's all love my end."

When will the Grimace Shake be available at McDonald's?





The iconic Grimace Shake is returning to McDonald's stores across the UK for a limited time in December.

The Grimace Shake will be available for two weeks from December 11, 2024 (until December 25) or while stocks last, so you'll have to be quick to avoid missing out.

A medium sized Grimace Shake will cost £2.69, while a large version will set you back £2.99 (prices may vary).