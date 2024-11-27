A landslip that led to four homes being evacuated in Cwmtillery, Blaenau Gwent was confirmed as being from a former coal tip that became unstable following heavy rain before, during, and after Storm Bert that brought flooding and major disruption to Wales and western parts of England over the weekend.

The tip in Cwmtillery has been confirmed as being in Category D which are those considered as having the most potential impact on public safety.

In neighbouring Torfaen there are 35 tips in categories D and C, the next highest risk, with six in the most at risk category.

There has been renewed scrutiny of the risk from coal tips following a landslip in the Rhondda when Storm Dennis struck in early 2020. As a result the Welsh Government categorised tips from A to D and it said the Coal Authority has estimated it will cost up to £600 million, to stabalise all tips in Wales over a 10 year period from 2021.

The Welsh Labour Government had been in dispute with the previous Conservative Westminster administration over that cost but in the October budget the new Labour government announced it would make £25m available to Wales to address coal tip safety.

Ministers in Cardiff have said predicted increased rainfall as a result of climate change has undermined the safety of tips.

Councillor Mandy Owen, the Torfaen Borough Council cabinet member for the environment, said the council is working to have plans ready to improve the safety of the most at risk tips as soon as funding is available.

The Labour member said: ” Alongside this ongoing maintenance the authority is in the process of designing larger scale improvements on the higher rated tips to ensure that we are prepared to act as soon as the funds are made available by the Welsh Government.”

She said the funds will also allow the council, which has responsibility for tips on public land, to collaborate with the Coal Authority that inspects privately owned tips as they wait for legislation from the Welsh Government.

Work to improve the security and stability of tips has already taken place with maintenance arranged following inspections every three months of tips in category D and every six for the category C tips.

Cllr Owen said: “Welsh Government intends to create an overseeing authority in relation to all the coal tips in Wales. The details and responsibilities are still unclear in this regard though. However Torfaen is committed to improving the effect these tips have on our area in the interim and we look forward to working with the overseeing authority to continue the work in the future.”

Labour councillor for Pontnewynydd and Snatchwood Alfie Best had asked how the funding announced by the UK Government would “help to prevent potential landslides and ensure our communities are safe” at Torfaen council’s November 19 meeting, five days before the landslide in Cwmtillery.