Many will be waking up to water dripping from windows or find they have to continuously mop puddles of water from windowsills throughout the day.

However, did you know you might be able to solve your condensation issues for less than £1 this year?

How to stop condensation on windows with 99p hack

It comes after one person posted in a Mrs Hinch group on Facebook (where endless cleaning and home hacks can be found), asking: “Window condensation. How do you all manage to wake up every morning without it?

“It’s on every window at the front of my house and it’s quite bad.”

In response to their question, one member of the group advised: “We’ve had this recently and I’ve found leaving windows on the latch all the time really helps.”

But another suggestion, as reported by The Express was: “We’ve also bought some of the small dehumidifiers and have sat them on the windowsills.”

A second comment also agreed, writing: “£1 or £2 dehumidifiers work a treat!

“I had this problem every morning without fail in my two-bedroom apartment and put one of them on every windowsill and it never came back again.”

For those in need of cheap small dehumidifiers that won’t increase your energy bills, The Range is currently selling a pack of 12 Interior Dehumidifiers Moisture Traps (four packs of three) online for £11.99.

This works out at 99p each, at the time of publication.

Each dehumidifier is said to help “stop damp, mould and mildew” and absorbs "three times its own weight".

The product description reads: “This handy interior dehumidifier moisture trap is a quick and easy way to help remove damp and improve air quality in and around your home.

Have you tried one of these dehumidifiers? (Image: Jo Rymell/Getty)“The special crystals inside draw moisture and damp from the surrounding atmosphere trapping it inside the dehumidifier.

“It is especially useful to dry out small spaces with little air movement, reducing condensation and preventing mould and mildew building up.

“The dehumidifier is also ideal for use in wardrobes, cupboards, storage boxes and under sinks where damp is an issue.”

It adds: “They can also be used in caravans and boats in winter months when damp is most prevalent.

“The 150g trap absorbs up to 3 times its own weight in water lasts between 3 and 6 weeks depending on air condition. Not recommended for use in the bathroom.”