This Christmas, the Celtic Manor have installed igloo-like domes where visitors can enjoy a private dining experience, with wine, beer, cocktails and charcuterie style platters.

The domes can fit up to six guests, and upon arrival each person can choose to get a welcome cocktail or share a bottle of prosecco.

When you arrive you check-in at the front desk and choose your drink before waiting in the 'Winter Wonderland' style bar area.

Here you can enjoy your cocktail while listening to a live singer playing classic Christmas songs.

When your dome is ready, you get shown to it by a member of staff who will point out the electric heater that you can use to stay warm, and the Bluetooth speaker you can use to play your own music.

Once you are ready to order another drink, or some food, you just click a button on your table that lets the staff know you need service, and they will be with you as soon as possible.

The food I tried included the 'Celtic Festive Platter' which had a range of different cheeses, including fondue, bread, pigs in blankets, turkey, gammon and pork pies. It was a real treat.

If you are not too full up after the platters you can opt for dessert or some more cocktails.

For the domes on a weekend evening it costs £20 per person including your welcome drink. The platters cost around £50 each, and serve three people.

The domes are bookable for members of the public as well as hotel guests from now, November 22, until Sunday, January 5.

Reservations for Drinks at the Domes can be made online now, via this link https://tinyurl.com/4fd9nf2u.

The domes are available in one hour and 45 minutes reservation slots, with sittings between 11am- 1pm, at 3pm and again between 5pm and 9pm.

Overall, it is a really fun and special experience that is guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit this season.

I thoroughly enjoyed it, and hope you do, too.