The commissioner will be a direct point of contact for serving personnel and their families, to raise issues which impact service life, from kit to housing and issues impacting family life.

The secretary of state for defence John Healey said the government was committed 'to renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve'.

He pointed to data which shows satisfaction with service life among the forces was at the lowest level on record.

The commissioner will have powers to access information and defence sites, including visiting sites in the UK unannounced. They will have the power to proactively investigate issues facing our forces and their families, to make recommendations, and to set out those recommendations in reports which will be laid before Parliament.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, MP for Torfaen, said: “I am delighted that the government is introducing the Armed Forces commissioner. They will be a strong, independent voice for our forces community in Torfaen, committed to improving service life.

"I also welcome the local work done by Armed Forces champion Cllr Gaynor James. Torfaen Council has led the way as a Gold Armed Forces Covenant employer by being one of the first councils to operate the Veterans Guaranteed Interview scheme, and one of the first councils to backdate Veterans housing applications to the date they signed up to serve, to help them gain priority for housing.”

John Healey said: “Our government is delivering on our manifesto commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve. The new commissioner will be a strong, independent voice for our forces to improve service life.

"Our government will always stand up for those who serve our country, and our Armed Forces will always have our fullest support. That’s why we have already confirmed the largest pay rise for personnel in more than 20 years.

"The commissioner will champion serving personnel and their families who make great sacrifices to help keep Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”