The event was held in Blaenavon town centre and was run by the Blaenavon Town Council.

The evening was full of festive performances, events, games and food. The streets were packed with families looking to celebrate the festive season on a suitably cold and clear Friday night.





There were food vendors selling festive delights.

The crowd was entertained by performances by Pashy Pops, Shining Stars Music Academy, and Blaenavon Town Band.

Other contributions were from AA Catering, The Spud Box, The Rainbow Bar, All Things Sweet, Blaenavon Santa, Xtreme Gamerz, and Fairground Ride from Premier catering.

The Blaenavon Town Council thanked the community in a Facebook post, saying: "A big thank you to the wonderful Blaenavon community for your support – you make it all worthwhile."