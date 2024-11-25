But, luckily for them many pubs, restaurants, and bars open their doors for those wanting to ditch the dishes this year.

And for those living in Newport there is even more good news, as the city has come in second on a table of the cheapest places to eat out this Christmas.

The team at GIGAcalculator found that in Newport the median total cost for Christmas day dining was £66.49 per person, followed closely by Cardiff, where it was £67.99.

Cheapest was Kingston Upon Hull at £64.99.

At the other end of the table was Manchester where is would cost a median of £159 per person to eat out on Christmas Day, followed by Belfast with a median cost of £149 per person.