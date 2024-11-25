The list was drawn up by Go Outdoors after analysing factors such as the number of snow days, the average duration of Christmas markets, the number of cosy pubs and more.

And Caerphilly came in at number 10 on the list with 10.6 average annual snow days.

Top was the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland, which has an average of 66.4 annual snow days.

Mold in Flintshire was the only other Welsh location to make the top ten, coming in at number nine, with a snow day average of 11.7.

The research found that Inverness was the best place in the UK to spend Christman with a Christmas adventure score of 9.86 out of 10.

The city is home to everything from cosy eateries to snowy natural landscapes. With 4.23 restaurants per 1,000 people, there are countless options to enjoy a festive meal or drink in an idyllic winter setting.

Dundee was name the UK's best location for a family-friendly Christmas with a score of 9.91 out of 10, and also in Scotland, Glasgow was best for Christmas markets, with its market open for 58 days.