Gwent's police and crime commissioner has shown her support for the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers’ ‘Respect for Shopworkers’ campaign.
Jane Mudd and her team supported members of the union in shops in Cwmbran and Newport, and spent time speaking to customers and shop staff about the issues that are concerning them.
She said: “The rise in retail crime is deeply concerning. During my election campaign I promised that this would be a priority for me during my time in office, and it will form part of my Police and Crime Plan which is currently in development.
“USDAW is doing some important work supporting shop workers and retail staff in our communities and I am pleased that we have been able to support this.
“The UK Government has committed to providing funding for the police and retailers to work together to tackle these crimes, and I look forward to seeing how this will work in more detail in the coming months.”
