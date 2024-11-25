The bridge will be closed overnight due to roadworks that are being carried out.

The work will span from November 25th to November 26th.

A scheduled closure of The Prince of Wales Severn Bridge is happening tonight (Image: NQ) The bridge will be closed in both directions from 21:00pm to 06:00am.

This is because junction 22 entry slip road carriageway will be closed for resurfacing.

The second newer bridge closure will affect traffic travel on the M4 Westbound however, diversions are in place via the M48 westbound.

For updates on this driver can check Traffic Wales and the National Highways website.