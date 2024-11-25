40-year-old Jade Bradbury was last seen on Saturday November 23rd.

She hasn’t been seen since the weekend and Police are desperate to track her down.

Police are trying to find Jade following concerns for her welfare.

Jade was last seen wearing a burgundy blazer with black leggings and black ankle boots.

South Wales Police have asked that anyone with any information on Jade’s whereabouts to contact them quoting reference number 2400391718.

Alternatively, members of the public can also get in touch via the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.