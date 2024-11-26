South Wales Argus
Main road between Risca and Rogerstone blocked by broken down car

A467 blocked from B4591 Risca Roundabout by broken down car

By Sallie Phillips

  • The A467 is blocked between B4591 Risca Roundabout and Rogerstone due to a broken down vehicle
  • Drivers are advised to use the Crosskeys or High Cross access roads

