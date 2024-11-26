Main road between Risca and Rogerstone blocked by broken down car

Live A467 blocked from B4591 Risca Roundabout by broken down car Traffic By Sallie Phillips Share The A467 is blocked between B4591 Risca Roundabout and Rogerstone due to a broken down vehicle Drivers are advised to use the Crosskeys or High Cross access roads Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
