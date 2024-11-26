Bus services cancelled after days of poor weather conditions

- Newport Bus have announced that some of their services will be unable to operate this morning
- The decision has been made in light of the aftermath of Storm Bert
- Services in Monmouth and Chepstow are among the impacted
Live
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here