Bus services cancelled after days of poor weather conditions

Newport Bus unable to operate some bus services after storm

By Sallie Phillips

  • Newport Bus have announced that some of their services will be unable to operate this morning
  • The decision has been made in light of the aftermath of Storm Bert
  • Services in Monmouth and Chepstow are among the impacted

