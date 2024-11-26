More than 500 counselling sessions were delivered by Childline to children about domestic abuse in the same six-month period.

Due to longer darker nights and the festive holidays resulting in weeks away from school, children are likely to be spending more time at home and the NSPCC is concerned that domestic abuse figures will continue to rise.

(Image: Tom Hull)

A 14-year-old girl who contacted Childline over the Christmas period said: “My parents have always argued with each other, but over Christmas it’s got physical. I can hear it all going on in the next room, shouting, swearing, telling each other to leave. Then I see the bruises afterwards. It makes me so scared I can’t sleep.”

Childline is there to support children around the clock, even on Christmas Day, and the NSPCC has launched a new TV advert to encourage children who have experienced abuse or neglect to contact the free, confidential service.

Shaun Friel, Childline director, said: “Christmas should be a time of wonder and excitement for children but sadly for some it can be a moment in the year when problems at home come to a head, triggering instances of issues like domestic abuse.

“Contacts to the NSPCC Helpline about domestic abuse have been on an upward trend this year and the worry now is this will continue over Christmas and into 2025. We are committed to ensuring no child is left to suffer in silence in December or any other time of the year, with our Childline service being open throughout the festive period providing free, confidential advice and support.”

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk

Adults concerned about a child can phone the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk

Author urges readers to bring hope to children

In his enchanting new picture book The Night I Met Father Christmas, bestselling children’s author and actor Ben Miller captures the magic of the festive season through illustrations by acclaimed artist Elisa Paganelli.

Here, Ben talks about how everyone can help bring hope to children this Christmas by ordering a 'Letter from Santa' and raising funds for the NSPCC and Childline.

(Image: NSPCC)

Ben says: “Christmas should be a magical time for children; all about Santa, snow, hot chocolate and elves. But it’s easy to forget that for some children and families, Christmas can be really difficult.

"Maybe it’s someone’s first Christmas after losing a relative, maybe they’re lonely, or perhaps the festive period makes them feel anxious. Whatever the reason, Childline is there around the clock, even on Christmas Day, offering a child in distress the support that could change their life.

“For just a small donation, a 'Letter from Santa' to a loved one is a great way to support NSPCC services including Childline, while also giving a child you know a little bit of Christmas magic.”

Search NSPCC Letter from Santa.

Vocabulary-boosting children’s game donates festive profits to NSPCC

The creators of an app designed to teach children new words and improve their reading skills have joined forces with the NSPCC this Christmas.

All proceeds from subscriptions to Mrs Wordsmith’s Word Tag game in December will be donated directly to the children’s charity to support its vital work, including its Childline service.

(Image: mrswordsmith.com)

Word Tag is designed for seven-to-13-year-olds, and 20 minutes of play each day can help them learn up to 1,000 new words a year.

Click here or visit www.mrswordsmith.com to find out more or sign up to the Word Tag app.

Tom Crompton, NSPCC head of characterisation, said: “This great partnership will raise funds while promoting a game that will help children learn to read, which young people tell us they use to escape difficult elements of their life."

Pierre LaGrange, Chairman of Mrs Wordsmith, said: "Every word a child learns is a new tool for self-expression and safety.

"Partnering with NSPCC, we are empowering children with the confidence to speak up, dream big, and build brighter futures."