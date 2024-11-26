The Kingsway Centre invited school children to decorate two 20-foot trees with wooden stars.

The stars were inscribed with Christmas messages of hope and goodwill.

The initiative was the brainchild of the centre's owner, Niall Leighton-Boyce.

The children's messages included wishes for a better world, such as "I wish that everyone has clean water," "I wish for racism and bullying to stop," and "I wish for peace."

The centre expressed its gratitude to the children from Somerton Primary, Eveswell Primary, Carleon Lodge Hill Primary, and other participating schools for their contributions.

A spokesperson for the Kingsway Centre said: "The results are nothing short of extraordinary.

"As the stars were hung on the towering trees, staff at the Kingsway Centre were deeply moved to discover that the children had penned heartfelt wishes, expressing their desires for a better world.

"These powerful messages reflect the kindness and empathy of the community’s youth."

The centre is now inviting other schools to add their stars to the display.

Interested schools can contact the Kingsway Team at media@boycegroup.co.uk.