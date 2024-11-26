The shopping centre was in full holiday spirit, offering free face painting, seasonal drinks, and visits from popular mascots, all culminating in a fireworks display.

As families gathered for the switch-on ceremony, the atmosphere was filled with excitement, marking the official start of the holiday season in Newport.

Children were transformed into festive characters by skilled face painters, while adults enjoyed servings of free mulled wine and cider.

Youngsters were given free face painting (Image: Kingsway Centre)

The Kingsway Centre staff, dressed for the season, wafted the aromatic scents of spices and citrus through the aisles, inviting visitors to indulge in the flavours of the festive season.

Free parking in the Kingsway car park made it easier for visitors to attend the day’s activities.

Shoppers and revellers took full advantage of the free parking, making their way to the centre to soak up the holiday spirit and kick off their Christmas shopping.

The centre was adorned with a dazzling array of twinkling lights, with two real Christmas trees inside creating a magical backdrop.

The highlight of the evening was the fireworks display that lit up the night sky above the Kingsway Centre, leaving spectators mesmerised.

Bursts of colour and sound punctuated the festive atmosphere, bringing smiles and excitement to all ages.

The fireworks reflected the joy of the season.

With the Christmas season now in full swing, the Kingsway Centre invites everyone to visit and experience the holiday magic for themselves.

Many seasonal events are coming up, including an indoor market, Santa's grotto, live music, and live reindeer visits - there’s something for everyone this festive season.