Road to Gwent Police headquarters closed due to emergency incident

Cwmbran Drive closed at Gwent Police HQ for incident

By Sallie Phillips

  • Cwmbran Drive is currently closed between Henllys Way Shell Garage and Police Headquarters roundabout
  • Emergency services are on scene for an incident.
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes

