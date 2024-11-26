South Wales Argus
17-year-old motorcyclist in crash near Gwent Police HQ

Cwmbran Drive closed near Gwent Police HQ after crash

By Sallie Phillips

  • Cwmbran Drive is currently closed between Henllys Way Shell Garage and Police Headquarters roundabout
  • Emergency services are on scene for an incident.
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes
  • A 17-year-old motorcyclist has been taken to hospital

