17-year-old motorcyclist in crash near Gwent Police HQ

- Cwmbran Drive is currently closed between Henllys Way Shell Garage and Police Headquarters roundabout
- Emergency services are on scene for an incident.
- Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes
- A 17-year-old motorcyclist has been taken to hospital
