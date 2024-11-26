The 56-year-old, who hails from Carmarthen, announced in July 2022 he had been diagnosed with head and neck cancer and was being treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff.

In December that same year, he said he was suffering gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections and would need further surgery.

Gilbert has now been given the all-clear and returned to the stage and TV in 2023.

He even announced a brand new tour - Rhod Gilbert and the Giant Grapefruit - in September last year.

'It's a lot to take in' - Rhod Gilbert reflects on cancer diagnosis

Reflecting on his cancer diagnosis, Rhod Gilbert said it was a "lot to take in", but it has now given him a new outlook on life.

The Welsh comedian, speaking to Reach, said: “When you hear those words 'you've got cancer' and they're giving you percentages about your survival, it's like, oh my God, it's a lot to take in.

"I really am much more aware these days with how lucky I am and how much I want to get out there and live life.”

Rhod Gilbert opens up on devastating double blow after cancer battle

Gilbert, in the same Reach interview, opened up about receiving two devastating pieces of news just months after his battle with cancer.

He revealed following his own battle he found out two people close to him had passed away from cancer.

Gilbert recounted: "This week I've been to a funeral for my friend's dad, who died of cancer. In the interval while on stage in Halifax, I [also] found out that a friend of mine had died of cancer.

"I knew he had gone into end of life care, so it wasn't a huge surprise, but it just happened in that moment where I just so happened to have come off stage during the interval, looked at my phone and read a text saying, 'He's gone.'"

When asked how he handled the news, Gilbert added: "It's just everywhere, which is why I think it's important to talk about it and get it out there and try and find humour in it and try and normalise it, and that's what I've been doing on stage.

"I just focused on what good I could do in that moment I suppose."