Single track road closed following crash with police on scene

Live

Folly Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, closed after crash

Emergency
Trevethin
By Sallie Phillips

  • Folly Road, Trevethin, Pontypool is closed due to a crash
  • Police are on scene
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area

