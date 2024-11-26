The rock and roll legend has been announced to perform at the Legends slot on the festival's final day.

Sir Rod is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis said in a post on Instagram: “Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid stage is everything we could wish for.

“What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait!.”

20 years before Glastonbury 2025, the festival's main stage was headlined by The White Stripes, Coldplay, and Basement Jaxx, with Brian Wilson in the Legend slot on Sunday.

Stewart headlined Glastonbury's Legend slot in 2002, performing on Sunday night to close out the festival.

Sir Rod is the first musical act announced for next year’s festival.

Last week, the rock and roll star announced online via his Instagram that he wanted to end “large-scale world tours” but brushed off retirement plans.

Speaking about his surprise appearance at Glastonbury Festival 2025, Rod said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025!

"After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June.

"I’ll see you there!"