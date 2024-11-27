A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard before magistrates.
MORGAN MCCARTHY, 24, of Llandegfedd Way, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
Their driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
CATHERINE BEVAN, 31, of Railway Street, Llanhilleth must pay £833 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
NICOLA RICKARDS, 39, of Brynderwen Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.
MAX WILLIAMS, 26, of Sycamore Avenue, Newport must pay £349 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
JORDAN MEYRICK, 27, of Hector Avenue, Llanhilleth must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
Their driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
JULIE HARRIS, 53, of St Cadocs Road, Pontypool must pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
JACK ROWLAND, 37, of Brinell Square, Newport must pay £327 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 40mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
AMANA AKHTAR, 34, of Hugget Close, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
RHIAN LAMBERT, 30, of Charles Close, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
MICHAEL CLEAVER, 48, of Ringwood Place, Newport must pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
PHILIP RODEN, 54, of Cornwall Road, Newport must pay £392 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 40mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
