The idea is at an early stage and may not end up being pursued, but the leader and his deputy – Cllr Deb Davies – are looking at how other councils “support” direct questions from members of the public.

Cllr Davies, speaking to the council’s democratic services committee, said residents’ questions could be asked in council meetings or in another written format “where the leader is challenged within the public domain”.

She said the possibility of bringing in a policy in Newport was “certainly interesting”, but the committee also heard doubts the idea would be constructive.

Cllr Kate Thomas said she and colleagues had been “elected by the residents… to perform that task of asking questions in the council”.

“I don’t feel it appropriate to take questions from members of the public who would not have the information or the opportunity that we do”, she added, explaining that councillors would be “aware of the background” to issues.

Cllr Thomas also said members of the public may be “more likely to be swayed by populism” than councillors would.

Currently, elected councillors can ask questions to the leader – Cllr Dimitri Batrouni – and other cabinet members at monthly meetings, held in public – but this format has often been criticised by opposition representatives.

At the committee meeting, Cllr Phil Hourihane said he had previously “seen people showboating, and their speech leading up to the question has been far longer than the question”.

Cllr Paul Cockeram, who serves as the presiding member during full council meetings, said proceedings had “in the past had waffle for a long time”.

The council is proposing changes to the format of those leader question sessions in a bid to cut out that so-called “waffle”.

Councillors will have to submit questions in advance, and may then ask a supplementary but will only be given two minutes to ask that follow-up question.

The time allocated for questions to the leader will also be extended, from 15 minutes to 20 minutes.

Where questions cannot be asked during a meeting, a written response will be issued to that councillor.

Cllr Davies, speaking at the committee meeting, said she would “completely support” the proposed changes, which will “ensure an effective response and an educated response is actually received”.

The changes will be “far better for democracy”, she added.

The committee agreed to back the proposed changes for councillors’ questions to the leader, and the new policy will reportedly be introduced in January.