Five separate flood warnings are active across Gwent, which are:

River Wye at Monmouth, undefended areas

River Wye at Monmouth, defended areas

River Monnow at Watery Lane, Over Monnow

River Monnow at Skenfrith

River Monnow, at Forge Road, Osbaston

River levels are still rising in these areas and the impacts are ongoing, with some further flooding expected.

As well as these flood warnings, a further four flood alerts are also active, with one of these in Gwent for the Rivers Wye and Monnow in Monmouthshire.

These warnings and alerts were updated and issued around 7.40am on Tuesday, November 26.

What do the different flood warnings mean?

The warnings have three categories with increasing severity – flood alerts, flood warnings and severe flood warnings.

A red severe flood warning for a river means there is a danger to life.

Rivers issued a red flood warning are expected to flood and immediate action is required.

Those with an amber warning are expecting possible flooding and preparation is advised.

Following Storm Bert over the weekend, Monmouthshire County Council's officers are working across the county to address the aftermath of the flooding.

The local council have advised drivers to exercise caution when driving in the flooding aftermath, as some debris may still be on the roads.

The council's operations team worked continuously throughout the weekend and Monday to clear the roads.

However, this process is expected to take several days to complete due to the high number of roads affected.

A spokesperson said: "Our main priority is the safety of all residents in the county. We urge everyone travelling to adhere to the road closures for their own safety and that of others.

Monmouthshire County Council's Leader, Councillor Mary Ann Brocklesby, stated: "This weekend has seen some of the worst rain and flooding across Monmouthshire. Once again, our residents have demonstrated their strength by supporting one another. I thank everyone who heeded the advice and assisted their neighbours."

"As conditions improve today, council officers are working throughout the county to remove debris and assess and respond to the damage caused by the flooding."

"I extend my gratitude to those officers who worked tirelessly throughout the weekend and to the emergency services and volunteer agencies for their collective response. Your efforts have ensured that Monmouthshire remains accessible so everyone can travel safely."