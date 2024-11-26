Police were called at around 5pm on Sunday, November 24, to a report of an assault near the Harbour Road car park in Barry Island.

The younger of the boys was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

The girl was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with serious injuries. Her condition was described as not life-threatening.

Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with a serious assault on a 12-year-old girl in Barry over the weekend (Harbour Road Barry) (Image: NQ) The 13-year-old and 15-year-old are due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court this morning (November 26th) and have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Inspector Phil Marchant, from South Wales Police, said: “Understandably this incident and the ages of those involved will cause worry within the community.

“Two suspects, who are known to the victim, were arrested within an hour and at this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the assault.”

The victim suffered multiple stab injuries and remains in hospital.