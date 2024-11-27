The debate was led by Torfaen MP, Paymaster General and minister for the Cabinet Office Nick Thomas-Symonds.

Colin Smith's parents Janet and Colin Smith are among those who have been fighting for justice for their loved ones for more than 30 years amid the ongoing Infected Blood scandal.

Colin died in 1990 aged just seven from AIDS contracted from the infected blood product Factor VIII, meaning his parents are just one of the thousands of families who have been awaiting some form of recognition.

Colin Smith died of AIDS aged seven in 1990 (Image: Family photo) After the Infected Blood Inquiry, chaired by Sir Brian Langstaff, had its final report published in May this year, the Smith family spoke of their "relief" at knowing their suffering had finally come to light and they were being listened to, after months of what they described as 'continual delay' to the publication.

Back in October, the family were "over the moon" to finally be eligible to apply for an interim payment of £100,000 as part of the government's compensation scheme.

Colin and Janet Smith have said they felt vindicated by the report's findings (Image: Family photo) Mr and Mrs Smith have added that they were "completely relieved" at the report's findings, and that the government have now finally debated those findings, further committing themselves to providing justice for the victims.

Mr Smith had previously explained how they felt "vindicated" by the report after years of being "classed as delusional".

Colin Smith's parents had been fighting for justice for their son for decades (Image: Family photo) In his speech during the debate, Mr Thomas-Symonds noted that "an apology is meaningful only if it is accompanied by action", and that the waiting and fighting done by families such as the Smiths was "an appalling injustice".

Mr Thomas-Symonds took the debate's opportunity to reassure people that "we have listened, we have learned and we are taking long overdue action".

He noted that this includes making progress on the compensation scheme, setting out that he expects infected people to receive their first payments by the end of the year, and affected people next year.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds was leading the first parliamentary debate into the Infected Blood Inquiry's report findings (Image: File) During the debate, Mr Thomas-Symonds committed to providing parliament with a yearly update on the scheme, and noted that a "need for speed in delivering compensation is paramount".

Tainted Blood, a charity of volunteers who have been working on the scandal for years, welcomed the debate, noting that it was a "long overdue" opportunity for MPs to discuss the report's findings.

Andrew Evans, Chair of Tainted Blood said: “I cannot stress strongly enough the urgency of providing the compensation that our community needs to survive, having fought and waited for decades.

"Too many have lost their battle to illness and time. This is a vital first step before going on to address all of Sir Brian’s other recommendations.”