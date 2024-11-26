A collision between two vehicles happened yesterday (Monday November 25th) on the M4 Eastbound.
The two-car collision occurred in the afternoon and was located between Junction 28 from Tredegar Park and Junction 29 in Castleton.
A post on X in relation to the incident by Traffic Wales South said: ‘Warning collision, two officers on the scene, heavy congestion in the area.’
Gwent Police received reports of the incident around 4.50pm.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said, “It was a two -car collision, damage only no injuries reported.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here