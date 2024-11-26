The two-car collision occurred in the afternoon and was located between Junction 28 from Tredegar Park and Junction 29 in Castleton.

A post on X in relation to the incident by Traffic Wales South said: ‘Warning collision, two officers on the scene, heavy congestion in the area.’

Gwent Police received reports of the incident around 4.50pm.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said, “It was a two -car collision, damage only no injuries reported.”