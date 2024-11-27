Alexander Powles, 19, from Chepstow was back before Newport Crown Court after being locked up there for three years and eight months in May.

The defendant profited by £62,340.41, prosecutor Laurence Jones said at the POCA hearing.

The amount available to be seized is £8,780 which will be realised “when a vehicle, watch and clothing” are sold off.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told Powles, of Severn Avenue, Tutshill that he will face an additional five months in custody if he does not comply.

The defendant must pay a £228 surcharge following his release.