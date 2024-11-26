The arrests were made following a series of warrants in Newport on Monday, November 25, and several teams, including the service’s serious and organised crime unit, Newport east neighbourhood policing team and roads policing officers, were involved in the operation.

More than £13,000 in cash and class-B drugs (cannabis) were seized from one of the addresses, which resulted in the arrest of two people.

A man, 30, remains in police custody after he was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs and possession of criminal property.

A woman, 28, was also arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and she was later released under investigation.

Two further arrests were made at a second address after officers recovered more than £5,000 in cash while a van was searched outside the address and found to contain multiple bags of class A drugs, believed to cocaine.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs and possession of criminal property; he remains in police custody.

A 26-year-old-woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property and she was later released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log reference 2400306648, or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.