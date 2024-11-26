Sue Devaney, who made her debut as Debbie Webster in 1984 will be reportedly "killed off" after a “devastating” storyline that starts in 2025, the Metro has said.

ITV viewers are said to see Debbie diagnosed with dementia in the coming months.

A source told Metro: “It’s one of the show’s biggest storylines of the year, and a real chance for Sue to finally get her time in the spotlight – it will just be devastating for fans that it will effectively be her final storyline.

“It’s one of many major storylines new boss Kate Brooks has in the bag, and there will not be a dry eye in the house.

“There is no doubt in the Corrie family that she will give the performance of a lifetime and make Debbie’s exit one to remember for years.”

Reports suggest this is a “long-running” storyline, so Sue will still be in Corrie “beyond 2025”.

However, fans are not too happy with the decision by Coronation Street, as some have taken to X to share their feelings.

Do you remember when Debbie Webster first arrived in Corrie? (Image: ITV) This person posted: “Sue Devaney is a treasure. Debbie is one of the very few characters that are likeable and watchable. Ludicrous decision to write her out.”

Another wrote: “I don’t really watch Coronation Street much now. But when I do have it on, one of the few characters that makes me want to keep watching is Debbie Webster. Actually a crime that she’s leaving in this way.”

This account tweeted: “I hope this isn’t true, why are all the good actors going!”

“Can’t believe it’s been confirmed that Debbie Webster is set to get killed off in a new storyline in #corrie. actually gutted as Sue Devaney is a good actress,” commented someone else.

One ITV viewer said: “@itvcorrie you can't kill off Debbie Webster she's great.”

“The news about our lovely Sue is out. Gutted, love what Debbie Webster and Sue bring to the street I’m sure she will do a tremendous job,” posted this fan.

Sue first appeared as 15-year-old Debbie in Weatherfield four decades ago.

She stayed on the famous street for a year before returning in 2019.

Sue came back as a “ruthless property tycoon”, who was secretly working alongside Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) to carry out a “controversial development”.

She has since re-connected with brother Kevin Webster (Michael le Vell) and runs Chariot Square Hotel.

Newsquest has contacted Coronation Street for comment.