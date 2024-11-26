2025 will mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe day, which falls on May 5.

As part of the commemorations, millions of people will remember the moment Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender was accepted by the Allies in 1945.

While August 15, 2025, will also mark 80 years since Victory over Japan Day, when in 1945 an effective end to global hostilities came into effect.

Thank you for supporting the 2024 Royal British Legion #PoppyAppeal.



From providing mental health support to those in crisis to helping those wounded or recovering from injury, your poppy ensures we can be there to support the Armed Forces community whenever they need us. pic.twitter.com/lm8ox0jy9X — Royal British Legion (@PoppyLegion) November 12, 2024

The two anniversaries mark opportunities for extra time off to commemorate, and an announcement of the extra bank holiday could be imminent.

The Daily Express reports that the Government has not yet decided which weekend would be extended to four days, but say that an announcement regarding plans will come at some point.

UK Bank Holidays 2025

Every year, hard-working Brits enjoy a handful of days off thanks to bank holidays.

But how long do we have to wait until the next one and when will we get some well-earned time off next year?

These are the Bank Holidays to look forward to next year.