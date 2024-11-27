Charlie Thacker, 27, from Newport pleaded guilty to 22 counts which included assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The offences were carried out against the woman this summer, the city’s crown court was told.

Thacker, of Cwm Cwddy Drive, Bassaleg is due to be sentenced on January 17 next year and he was remanded in custody.

Judge Carl Harrison told him that he was ordering a pre-sentence report so that he could be assessed over his potential “dangerousness”.

The defendant was represented by Nigel Fryer and the prosecution by Matthew Roberts.

Thacker, who has no similar previous convictions, was told he will now have to register as a sex offender.