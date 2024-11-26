Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid hosted a trade visit in south Wales for a delegation from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Friday, November 22.

The visit aimed to strengthen and develop business relations between Welsh and Jordanian companies, with a view to increasing awareness of trade and investment opportunities in both countries.

During the visit, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by the chamber and Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) to establish the Jordanian-Wales Business Council.

The agreement promotes relationships and cooperation between the business communities of both countries interested in increasing trade and economic activities.

The delegation visited south Wales (Image: Matthew Horwood)

David Peña, international trade manager at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: "We are pleased to have signed a memorandum of understanding with JBA.

"This marks the start of a close working relationship between the chamber and JBA, helping to facilitate trade and knowledge transfer between our member businesses."

Gus Williams, the chamber’s interim CEO, said: "Wales has played a significant role in global trade historically and has huge potential in building on our successes in advanced manufacturing, life sciences and of course industrial decarbonisation with our huge renewable energy potential.

"There are so many exciting opportunities ahead for the Welsh economy, and it is important that businesses are open to sharing their passion and knowledge through collaboration.

"Today’s visit and MOU signing strengthens ties between Welsh and Jordanian businesses which will enable us to work together on identifying new opportunities."

Abdulrahman Abutair, JBA board member and head of the Jordanian delegation, said: "Today’s visit highlights the strategic importance of deepening economic ties between Wales and Jordan and the importance of exchanging expertise between the private sectors of both countries.

"Jordan is a vital gateway for investment and trade in the Middle East, offering attractive opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, technology and tourism, which are supported by legislation and incentives to encourage foreign investment.

"We invite Welsh business leaders to visit our country and explore its investment landscape for themselves."