The former Wildings building, which had operated as a department store in the city of Newport since 1874, is set to be sold at auction by Paul Fosh Auctions.

The store, which was initially established by 21-year-old Alfred Wilding, from Shropshire, as a hat shop supplying the then town’s busy dock workers, played a prominent role in Newport’s development over the years.

PAST: An early picture of Wildings in Newport Wildings finally closed its doors in Newport for the last time in January, 2019.

The four floor property, at 165 Commercial Street, has planning permission for mixed use development including the creation of 20 flats. It is listed with an auction guide price of £370,000.

Debra Bisley, of the Newport-based auction company, said: “The historic former department store building is prominently located on the pedestrianised main retailing area of Newport city centre.

SAD: Shoppers at the Wildings closing down sale“The imposing property occupies a prime location on the corner of Commercial Street and Friars Street, close to Friars Walk. Newport’s bus station and railway station are nearby.

“Planning consent has been granted, with conditions, for the division of the ground floor and the creation of a new shop front and two new commercial units.

“The planning permission includes the part conversion of the rear of the ground floor to provide cycle and bin storage and conversion of the second, third and fourth floors, to create 20 flats, removal of dormers and top floor structures and the erection of extensions."

The building along with some 80 other properties are being offered for sale at Paul Fosh Auctions which starts at noon on Tuesday, December 10 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 12.