Monmouthshire County Council's Operations team have made an emergency road closure along the C31-2, Thornbury Road, from Chainbridge to Bettws Newydd, due to a landslide.

A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: "It is unsure how long the closure will be in place at present. We apologise for the inconvenience caused, and will update as soon as we know more."

If you need to contact Monmouthshire Council you can do by calling 01633 644644 during working hours or 029 20 537080 during out of hours.