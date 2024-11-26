The family of Ray Reardon, who died aged 91 in July, were presented with the honour at a special reception at the General Offices in Ebbw Vale.

The honour was presented to his cousin, John, in the presence of other family members, county councillors, Nick Smith MP, and Alun Davies MS.

John said: "It's a real privilege to accept the Freedom of the County Borough of Blaenau Gwent on behalf of Ray, and with his family present to mark the occasion.

"I'm sorry he's not with us to see this today but I know he would have really enjoyed this; it would be right up his street.

"Thank you from all the family for this wonderful honour."

The freedom was presented to Mr Reardon's family (Image: Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council)

Mr Reardon, from Tredegar, won six World Snooker Championships between 1970 and 1978.

Councillor Chris Smith, presiding member of the council, presented the scroll.

He said: "I was delighted that all members of the council supported bestowing the Freedom of the County Borough posthumously on Ray, and it’s been an absolute privilege to be with his family today and present them with this honour.

"Ray was a true legend and character of the sport.

"He was focused and determined whilst at the table, but away from it was well known for his warmth and humour, a true gentleman.

"Ray is very deserving of the highest honour we can award as a council."

Mr Reardon is the second snooker player to receive this honour, following Mark Williams in 2019.