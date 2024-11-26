Entries for the ABP Newport 10K, part of the ABP Newport Marathon Festival, will be available from November 28.
The event is scheduled for April 13, 2025, and running enthusiasts are encouraged to pre-register their interest now.
Pre-registered individuals will be the first to know when the sale starts and will have priority access to secure one of the 500 early bird entries, priced at £28.
The Newport 10K is part of the Run 4 Wales 10K Series, and 1,000 bundle offers will be available from November 28 for those looking to participate in two or more races in the series, with savings of up to £18.
However, those who don't wish to wait until the official launch date can register now to run as a fundraiser for the lead charity partner of the ABP Newport Marathon Festival, Mind in Gwent.
Joanne Jeffreys, community fundraising coordinator at Mind in Gwent, said: "We’re thrilled to partner with Mind at the ABP Newport Marathon Festival in April 2025, and we’re especially excited about the launch of the 10k race."
Matt Newman, chief executive at Run 4 Wales, added: "We’re excited to launch the ABP Newport 10K alongside the marathon and half marathon distance in what will be a really exciting day of running in the city.
"The event is famed for its fast and flat course which is ideal for those looking to secure a PB in the distance."
To pre-register interest, visit the Newport Wales Marathon website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here