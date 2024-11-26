The MS Society's Community Connections project will offer support on financial advice, energy efficiency, and accessing the Priority Service Register for vulnerable households.

The initiative will aid around 17,000 people living with the condition.

To ensure comprehensive support, the MS Society will work with Citizens’ Advice services, health and social care providers, and expert organisations.

The project will also recruit Community Connections staff.

The project has been funded by Wales & West Utilities, who provided more than £213,000 as part of the Vulnerability and Carbon Monoxide Allowance (VCMA).

Leila Middlehurst Evans, community connections manager at MS Society Cymru, said: "We are thrilled to be launching the Community Connections project to provide comprehensive support for people living with, and affected by, MS across Wales and the south west of England.

"We’re incredibly grateful to Wales & West Utilities for the funding provided.

"Our dedicated team is committed to understanding each person's unique needs and connecting them with the most relevant assistance."

The project will run until 2026.

Sophie Shorney, VCMA manager at Wales & West Utilities, said: "We are delighted this funding has allowed MS Society to get a project off the ground in direct response to its community.

"Community Connections will go to the heart of communities across Wales and the South West of England to provide this vital help and support."

To access the Community Connections services, email MSconnections@mssociety.org.uk or call the MS Helpline at 0808 800 8000.