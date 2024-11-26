The crash happened on Portskewett Street, Newport, at around 12.50am on Sunday 17 November.

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The collision involved a silver Toyota Prius and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 67-year-old man from the Newport area, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His family have been informed.

They are asking for anyone with CCTV, dashcam, doorbell footage, or witnesses who may have seen the collision, to contact the police.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a taxi driver and potential passenger that had driven into the street prior to the collision, as they may be able to assist officers with their enquiries.

You can call Gwent Police on 101, send a direct message on social media, or via the website, quoting log reference 2400382777, with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.