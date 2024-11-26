POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Newport in the early hours of Sunday has left a man in his sixties in a critical condition.
The crash happened on Portskewett Street, Newport, at around 12.50am on Sunday 17 November.
Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The collision involved a silver Toyota Prius and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a 67-year-old man from the Newport area, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. His family have been informed.
They are asking for anyone with CCTV, dashcam, doorbell footage, or witnesses who may have seen the collision, to contact the police.
Officers are particularly keen to speak to a taxi driver and potential passenger that had driven into the street prior to the collision, as they may be able to assist officers with their enquiries.
You can call Gwent Police on 101, send a direct message on social media, or via the website, quoting log reference 2400382777, with any details.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here