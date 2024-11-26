On Wednesday, November 27, the Welsh Affairs Committee will question economic experts from 10am in Committee Room 6 of the Palace of Westminster.

The session will be broadcast live on parliamentlive.tv. Ms Jones is the chairperson of the cross-party Welsh Affairs Committee.

The meeting will focus on the UK Government's allocation to the Welsh Government via the 'block grant', which saw a £1.5 billion increase in the 2024 budget for day-to-day spending.

This is due to 'Barnett consequentials,' which reflect proportional changes in comparable services in England.

In the first evidence session of the new parliament, MPs are expected to explore the options this increase presents to the Welsh Government and debate the effectiveness of the current funding method.

Further discussions may cover changes to the National Minimum Wage, working-age benefits, employer National Insurance contributions, and Wales' share of HS2 funding.

The session may also address funding for disused coal tips.

The witnesses, appearing virtually from 10am, include Dr Victoria Winckler, director of the Bevan Foundation, Guto Ifan, a lecturer at the Wales Governance Centre at Cardiff University, and David Phillips, an associate director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies.